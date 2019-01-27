

Drivers in the GTA could face a messy commute back home tomorrow.

An Alberta Clipper tracking over southern Ontario has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Toronto and the rest of the GTA.

“Snow, at times heavy, will develop later Monday morning and persist into Monday night. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible by late Monday night,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

“Travel may become hazardous due to the reduced visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow. There may be an impact on the commute both Monday evening and Tuesday morning.”

The national weather agency said that snowfall warnings may be a possibility as the system approaches.

Frigid temperatures are also expected to kick off the start of the work week.

A high of -7 C is in the forecast on Monday but the temperature will feel closer to -26 with the wind chill in the morning.

The snowy forecast comes as the city continues to dig out from heavier than expected snowfall overnight.

The snowfall early this morning caught road maintenance crews off guard, Mark Mills, the city’s road operations supervisor, told CP24 Sunday.

“Despite some of our greatest technologies, we didn’t see this coming in the forecast so our best technology today was having our staff on the road assessing it,” he said. “As the storm progressed, we were able to get out equipment out as the snow began to fall.”

He said salt truck and plows would be out all day today and into tomorrow morning to clean up.

"Right now every street in the city of Toronto should see a plow today. We’ve reached that 10 centimetre threshold so we are plowing all of our streets and all our sidewalks," Mills said.

“We should have this storm cleaned up for tomorrow morning’s a.m. commute but unfortunately we will be preparing for the p.m. commute (Monday) because it looks like we are going to have some substantial snow tomorrow.”