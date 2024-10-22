TORONTO
Toronto

    • More recalled jelly pork products sold in Ontario identified

    A number of pork jelly products have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has identified more jelly pork products linked to a recall triggered by a possible Listeria contamination.

    The original recall, issued for Wagener’s “ham in jelly” on Oct. 16, now also includes brands like Starsky, Glogowski euro food, Lady York Foods, and Village Bake Shop Whitby, among others.

    Products affected by the recall include ham in jelly (jelly pork), pork head cheese, lean ham jelly, and were sold in stores across the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area, the CFIA said.

    “The recalled products may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served, sliced, chunked or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date,” the CFIA said in the original news release issued last week.

    Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but can make you sick, the CFIA said. Listeria can be especially harmful to people who are elderly, have weakened immune systems or are pregnant.

    Anyone who purchased the affected product should dispose of it or contact the retailer they purchased it from.

    Earlier this month, the CFIA issued a recall due to possible Listeria contamination for 13 brands of beef jelly tongue products sold in Ontario.

