TORONTO
Toronto

More frozen waffles recalled in Ontario as CFIA review continues

Country Traditions Frozen Food Outlet brand Homestyle Waffles are seen in this image released by Health Canada. Country Traditions Frozen Food Outlet brand Homestyle Waffles are seen in this image released by Health Canada.
Share

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is continuing its investigation into waffles possibly contaminated by Listeria after more items sold exclusively at a retail location in Napanee, Ont. were recalled.

The new recall impacts Country Traditions Frozen Food Outlet brand Homestyle Waffles with “packed on” codes from 24242 to 24302.

It comes after hundreds of frozen waffle products, including some on Canadian grocery store shelves, were recalled by the U.S. manufacturer TreeHouse Foods Inc. due to a risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Brands sold in Canada include Great Value, Compliments, and No Name.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness,” the CFIA said on its website.

“Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.”

There have been no reports of illness associated with the recalled products so far.

The CFIA has said that its ongoing review “may lead to the recall of other products.” 

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate

The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News