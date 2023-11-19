TORONTO
Toronto

    • Montreal Alouettes beat Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey Cup

    HAMILTON - The Montreal Alouettes are Grey Cup champions.

    Austin Mack caught 103 receiving yards and one touchdown to lead Montreal past Winnipeg 28-24 in the Grey Cup game at Tim Hortons Field.

    More coming.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News