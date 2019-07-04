

Tom Podolec, CTV News Toronto





On a hot Thursday afternoon, dozens of kids, along with their families and friends, cooled down by splashing around in Mississauga.

At Mississauga Celebration Square, residents trying to beat the heat chased each other around the splash pad and fountains. Some used squirt guns and toy sand buckets to get each other completely soaked while others tried to swim in the shallow water.

“It’s a beautiful day out here, as you can see all the kids are having fun, gorgeous,” said mother Silvia Khaish as her daughter played. “It’s a little bit too hot, but we try to stay in the shade when it gets too hot.”

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario calling for “high daytime temperatures” through to Friday.

Afternoon temperatures were expected to be about 30 degrees before humidex values.

The splash pad and fountains in Mississauga are openly daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. throughout July and August.