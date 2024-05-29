Mississauga mayoral candidates set to square off in televised debate tonight

Some of the leading candidates vying to become Mississauga's new mayor are set to square off in a televised debate this evening.

The debate, which is being carried live on CP24 and CP24.com, is being hosted by United Way Greater Toronto, Sheridan College, The Mississauga Board of Trade and The Metamorphosis Network.

The 90-minute debate is taking place at Sheridan College's Hazel McCallion Campus at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by broadcaster Angie Seth.

Mayoral candidates who have been polling at five per cent or above were invited to participate in the debate.

Leading candidates Alvin Tedjo, Brian Crombie, Dipika Damerla, Stephen Dasko, and George Tavares are expected to attend. Frontrunner Carolyn Parrish was invited, but will not be attending the debate, organizers say.

The election was triggered when former mayor Bonnie Crombie stepped down from the top job to become leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

So far turnout at advance voting is up 42 per cent compared to the last election. While Carolyn Parrish started off the race with a large lead, that gap has narrowed in the final weeks of the election.

