

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 43-year-old man is facing a slew of charges in connection with a child sex abuse investigation.

A search warrant was executed by Toronto police in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Hurontario Street in Mississauga on Wednesday.

Investigators allege a man sexually abused numerous children between April 2010 and December 2013. During this time, the man allegedly took sexually explicit pictures and videos of children and made sexually explicit images available to children.

Christopher Pulleyn, of Mississauga, has been arrested in connection with this investigation. He is now facing 13 charges, including two counts of invitation to sexual touching, four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual interference.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said they are concerned there may be other victims. They noted Pulleyn “frequented the rave party scene and may have had contact with people across the province of Ontario.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).