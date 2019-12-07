TORONTO -- A Mississauga man has been charged after he allegedly waved a replica handgun at another driver in an apparent driving dispute in Burlington Saturday morning.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 10 a.m. after the driver noticed the suspect driving in an erratic manner and following him.

In a news release issued today, Halton Regional Police said that the citizen reported that the suspect lowered his passenger side window and pointed the handgun in his direction and “waved it about in an attempt to intimidate him.”

“The citizen provided police information on the location of the vehicle and a short time later police stopped the vehicle on Appleby Line at Harrison Court in the city of Burlington,” the news release reads.

Officers said that they then arrested the 41-year-old driver who was alone in the vehicle. At that time, police said they located a replica handgun which fires blank cartridges and is not illegal to possess. However, the male driver was using the replica handgun in a flagrant manner as a “weapon dangerous to the public peace” which is a criminal offence, according to police.

As a result, Pawel Starosciak has been charged with weapon dangerous to the public peace and is scheduled to appear at a Milton courtroom on Jan 8.

Anyone with information related to this event is being asked to contact police directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.