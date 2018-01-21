

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A male snowmobiler who went missing last night near Bobcaygeon has been found dead by search teams.

Police responded to Sturgeon Lake at around 7 p.m. Saturday after two snowmobilers went through the ice about 100 metres from shore.

One of the snowmobilers was rescued by bystanders and then taken to hospital in serious condition by paramedics. However the other person could not be located.

After searching the lake for the day, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Sunday evening that an underwater search team found the second snowmobiler deceased.

Police have not yet identified him.