Missing Richmond Hill woman found safe: police

A police badge is visible on a York Regional Police officer's uniform. (Source: YRP/X) A police badge is visible on a York Regional Police officer's uniform. (Source: YRP/X)
A vulnerable woman who went missing Thursday night in Richmond Hill has been found safe, York Regional Police (YRP) say.

The 75-year-old woman left her residence in the area of Chelton Drive and Grovewood Street at around 8:45 p.m. and did not come back. Police set up a command post on King Road on Friday as the search for her ramped up.

Police did not say where she was located.

“She has been reunited with her family,” police said in a post on social media early Saturday morning.

 “YRP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.”

