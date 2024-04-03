TORONTO
Toronto

    • Missing Richmond Hill man located: police

    Police say a missing 49-year-old man who was last seen in Richmond Hill has now been located.

    A command post was set up earlier this week for the man, who police said left his home on Mallery Street, near Leslie Street and Elgin Mills Road, on foot at around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

    In an email sent out Thursday, police confirmed that the man has now been found.

