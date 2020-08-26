TORONTO -- A musician from Milton, Ont. is drumming up support for an important cause close to his heart—Parkinson’s research.

“Every day, 25 Canadians find out that they have Parkinson's Disease,” Kevin Farmer told CTV News Toronto. “We’d really like to find a cure.”

Kevin Farmer plans to drum for 12 hours straight over Facebook LIVE to raise money for Parkinson’s research in support of his father, Alan Farmer, who was was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 16 years ago.

“At first I think my dad thought I was a bit crazy for playing for 12 hours straight,” Kevin Farmer said. “Actually, I think everyone thinks I’m a bit crazy.”

Kevin Farmer is hoping to raise $5,000. Normally, he would take part in the annual ‘Parkinson Canada Superwalk,’ but it looks different this year due to COVID-19.

“Kevin’s drumming stream, that’s pretty creative,” said Amanda Stanton of Parkinson’s Canada. “It’s just a creative way to support the walk in a bit of a different way this year when we can’t actually come together.”

Kevin Farmer has been playing the drums for 20 years and is currently in a few different bands. He admits he’s not always comfortable asking people for money, so he wanted to try something unique to fundraise.

His father is also on board with the plan.

“Now that he’s seeing how much money I’m raising, so far I’m a little over 2,000 dollars, he’s very happy!” Kevin Farmer said. “And he’s calling me every day to talk about it.”

You can watch Farmer play on his Facebook page from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, August 30.