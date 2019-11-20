TORONTO -- Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mike Babcock has been relieved as head coach, the team confirms.

In a statement, the team's president announced they have hired Sheldon Keefe, the head coach of the Toronto Marlies, as the new head coach of the Maple Leafs.

“Over parts of the last five seasons, Mike has played an integral role in changing the direction of our franchise,” Brendan Shanahan said. “Mike’s commitment and tireless work ethic has put our organization in a better place and we are extremely grateful and appreciative of the foundation he has helped us build here.”

“At this time, we collectively felt that it was best to make a change to Sheldon Keefe. Sheldon’s record with the Marlies in terms of development and on-ice success during his time in our organization has compelled us all to feel that he is the right person to take us to the next stage in our evolution.”

Babcock, 56, was hired in 2015 and took the team to the playoffs the last three seasons, but has been unable to get the Leafs past the first round.

In the past five seasons under Babcock, the Leafs posted a record of 173-133-45 in 351 regular season games and an 8-12 record in the playoffs.

Prior to taking a coaching contract with the Maple Leafs, Babcock helped guide the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup win as coach in 2008. He also helped lead Team Canada to back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014.

The Toronto Marlies will be led by assistant coaches AJ MacLean and Rob Davison in the interim as Keefe, 39, takes on his new role with the Leafs.

Keefe was in his fifth season as coach of the American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies. In 319 regular season games, he led the team to a 199-89-22-9 record and helped the Marlies to their first Calder Cup championship in 2018—the first in franchise history.

Shanahan said that no other changes to the Maple Leafs coaching staff are expected at this time.

This is a developing news story. More coming.