Meteor over Ontario caught by 'global asteroid warning' startles some with loud bang
Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.
The meteor, dubbed #C8FF042, was approximately one metre in diameter, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).
“A 1m object has struck in the skies above Niagara Falls, becoming a safe fireball,” the agency wrote on social media Saturday morning.
The agency says it's only the sixth time in history that a global asteroid warning caught the object “pre-impact.”
Burlington, Ont., resident Alex Tinsley captured a video of the meteor at 3:26 a.m Saturday.
In Toronto, the meteor was captured by Earth Cam's 'Tower View' camera.
The last time a meteor was detected pre-impact was in March, according to the ESA, when an object first detected in Hungary struck near Greenland.
