Meteor over Ontario caught by 'global asteroid warning' startles some with loud bang

Videos captured in southern Ontario show the moment a meteor flew across the night sky early Saturday morning.

The meteor, dubbed #C8FF042, was approximately one metre in diameter, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

“A 1m object has struck in the skies above Niagara Falls, becoming a safe fireball,” the agency wrote on social media Saturday morning.

The agency says it's only the sixth time in history that a global asteroid warning caught the object “pre-impact.”

Burlington, Ont., resident Alex Tinsley captured a video of the meteor at 3:26 a.m Saturday.

In Toronto, the meteor was captured by Earth Cam's 'Tower View' camera.

Well, here's a BEAUTIFUL view of the bolide from the camera that looks up at the Tower... pic.twitter.com/cxl1lrVeM8 — Scott Sutherland, Science Writer (he/him) (@ScottWx_TWN) November 19, 2022 Multiple residents in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom' upon impact. What the heck was that boom at 3:23???

First, lights from a helicopter coming in my windows, then boom?

I can still feel it in my chest!#HamOnt — Wendy is still here & still non-binary 💚🇨🇦♿ (@lyxanna) November 19, 2022 Some reported houses shaking. #Meteor explosion in #Oakville? We heard a loud bang a little before 3:30am, as if dynamite had exploded nearby, and the house shook for about 5 seconds. — Lucie Lalumiere (@LucieLalumiere) November 19, 2022

The last time a meteor was detected pre-impact was in March, according to the ESA, when an object first detected in Hungary struck near Greenland.