

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Members of the CUPE Ontario executive board will join striking York University contract faculty, teaching assistants and other staff on the picket lines today as the first week of the work stoppage comes to an end.

About 3,000 workers, all of whom belong to CUPE 3903, have been on strike since Monday.

The union did submit a counter-offer to the university’s purported “final offer” on Monday night; however the school said that offer included demands that were “significantly outside the reach of the university.”

According to CUPE Ontario, members of its executive board will arrive at a picket line set up at Keele Street and York Boulevard at around 12:30 p.m.

CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn will be among the group participating in the picket and is expected to speak with reporters.

CUPE 3903 has said that its members instruct about 60 per cent of all classes at York University.

The main issues of contention in the labour dispute revolve around job security for part-time workers and the path to full-time tenured employment for contract faculty.