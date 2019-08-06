Many restaurant chains are now adding plant-based or veggie burgers to their menu, but McDonald’s Canada says its 1,400 restaurants are sticking with 100 per cent all Canadian beef.

The restaurant announced on Tuesday that it plans to change the way it cooks and serves its burger line-up, but has no plans to add a veggie burger.

“We are going to have enhanced burgers, but we are always looking at what we can add to our menu" said Nicola Pitman, the Director of Menu Innovation for McDonald’s Canada.

Pitman says the McDonald’s classic Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and Cheeseburger will continue to be made with 100 per cent Canadian all beef patties. However, now they will be cooked in smaller batches for hotter and juicer beef.

Onions will be added directly on the patties on the grill to intensify flavor and the Big Mac will come with more sauce. It has also introduced storage changes to keep produce crisper and fresher longer.

The restaurant has also added a new bun line-up.

“We have the Big Mac bun as well as the Quarter Pounder bun and the regular buns all come with a new glossy sheen. There is also a new bun recipe that allows the buns to hold more heat" said Pitman.

“We’re making a number of small changes to our burgers that add up to one big taste difference for our guests. These improvements will not only result in hotter, juicier and tastier burgers that are cooked to perfection, but also showcase our ongoing commitment to ensuring Canadians get the best burger every time they visit McDonald’s.”

McDonald’s restaurants serve almost three million Canadians every day. The chain says that from August 13 to 19 they will be selling Big Macs for $3 if anyone wants to give it a try.