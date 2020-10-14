TORONTO -- A McDonald''s restaurant was temporarily shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

McDonald’s Canada says an employee from its 630 Keele Street location, near St. Clair Ave., reported that they tested positive for the virus on Oct. 13.

The staff member worked their last shift on Oct. 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, the restaurant decided to "immediately" close its doors for a thorough cleaning and sanitization.

All employees who may have had close contact with the infected worker have been asked to self-quarantine until further notice.

McDonald’s is asking any customers who visited the restaurant on Oct. 6 to follow the advice of Public Health Ontario on next steps to take.

The restaurant has since reopened for takeout and drive-thru service.