

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





McCowan Station on the Scarborough RT was briefly evacuated after a male made a bomb threat nearby, Toronto police said Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Borough Drive and Town Centre Court, southeast of Scarborough Town Centre, for a report that a male made a bomb threat.

McCowan Station was evacuated and all train service is turning back at Scarborough Centre.

No injuries have were reported and officers were sent to the scene.

Service resumed at the station just before 4:30 p.m., the TTC said.