Matthews scores, then leaves with injury in 4-3 shootout win against Islanders
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (left) takes the puck away from New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Thursday, February 22, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 10:47PM EST
TORONTO - Tyler Bozak scored the shootout winner as the Toronto Maple Leafs edged the New York Islanders 4-3 at Air Canada Centre on Thursday night.
Auston Matthews tipped a Jake Gardiner shot to tie it 3-3 with 3:29 remaining in the third, but later left the game favouring his right side after taking a hit from Cal Clutterbuck and not return. The 20-year-old missed six games in December with a concussion and another four games with an undisclosed upper-body injury.
Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly had the other Maple Leafs goals. Toronto (38-20-5) has now won eight straight at home. Frederik Andersen made 32 saves for the win.
Ryan Pulock, Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle scored for the Islanders (29-26-7) while Jaroslav Halak turned aside 28 shots in the loss. New York, which entered the night a point out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, drops to 4-6-2 since the all-star break and is now 13-15-3 on the road this season.
With his three points, Barzal now has a team-leading 65 points and a 14-point lead over Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL's rookie scoring race.