Massive outage hitting Toronto likely caused by barge slamming into power line
A widespread power outage in Toronto causing major disruptions in the city was likely caused by a large crane striking a high-voltage transmission line, officials say.
“We know this has made today exceptionally difficult for many of you, and we appreciate your patience,” Hydro One said in a tweet accompanied by images of the crane that appeared to be floating on a barge in the city’s Port Lands neighbourhood.
Several blocks within the Financial District and the area of Yonge and Dundas streets, including Yonge-Dundas Square itself, lost power just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The big screens that usually display advertisements in that area are also down.
Other areas affected by the outage include the Toronto police headquarters, St. Lawrence Market, Toronto City Hall, and the Eaton Centre, which was forced to partially close at one point but has since reopened.
Toronto Transportation Services said the outage spans at least a four-block radius and is affecting as many as 10,000 customers.
Toronto Hydro's outage map shows the areas within College Street to the Gardiner Expressway and between the Bayview Extension and University Avenue are without power.
- LIVE LOOK: Toronto Hydro outage map
Toronto police and Hydro One both said they are also aware of the outages.
Police are reminding drivers to treat any intersection without traffic signal lights as a four-way stop. Streetcars in the area are also dealing with the outage, which is contributing to localized traffic problems.
Toronto Hydro told CP24 earlier in the day that a large crane in the city’s Port Land’s neighbourhood had struck a high-voltage transmission line, though it was unclear at that time if that was the cause of the outage.
In a follow up tweet, Hydro One -- which was working alongside the city’s power utility throughout the outage -- all but confirmed the impact of the crane was the source of the outage with images attached of the “transmission circuit that's been affected.”
It’s unclear how the crane was able to make contact with the high-voltage line that has left so much of the downtown core without electricity.
Toronto Hydro said it's unclear when power will be restored.
