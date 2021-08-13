TORONTO -- A massage therapist has been charged in an alleged sexual assault at a rehabilitation clinic in Markham.

York Regional Police say a 28-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted at a clinic in the area of McIntosh Drive and Woodbine Avenue on Monday.

The suspect, 41-year-old Masoud Zhian of Vaughan, was arrested and has been charged with sexual assault.

Zhian is the owner of the clinic, and police say there may be more victims.

The suspect has been practicing osteopathy since 2015 and has been a massage therapist since 2019, police say. The clinic was previously located at 372 Highway 7 East in Richmond Hill.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section, at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS