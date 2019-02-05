Maple Leafs sign Auston Matthews to 5-year contract extension
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs locked up star centre Auston Matthews on Tuesday, signing the 21-year-old to a five-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$11.634 million.
With William Nylander having signed a new six-year deal in December worth an average annual value of $10.2 million, that leaves stylish winger Mitch Marner on Leafs GM Kyle Dubas' to-do list.
Like Marner, Matthews was eligible to become a restricted free agent on July 1 after their three-year rookie deals expire. Contract talks with Marner, however, have been put on hold until after the season at his agent's request.
The 21-year-old Marner leads the Leafs in scoring this season with 63 points (20 goals and 43 assists). Veteran centre John Tavares is second with 56 points (31 goals and 25 assists) with defenceman Morgan Rielly third with 52 (13 goals and 39 assists) and Matthews fourth with 46 (23 goals and 23 assists).
Matthews has only played 38 of Toronto's 52 games due to injury, however.
Tavares signed a $77-million, seven-year deal with Toronto as a free agent last July.
Matthews' three-year rookie deal called for him to make the maximum $925,000 a year. The native of Scottsdale, Ariz., the first overall draft pick in 2016, has 97 goals and 81 assists in 182 regular-season games with the Leafs.
The former NHL rookie of the year has also represented Toronto at the NHL all-star game in each of his three seasons.
