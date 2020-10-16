TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed 41-year-old forward Joe Thornton to a one-year contract worth US$700,000.

Thornton, a six-time all star and the winner of the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP in 2006, is a veteran of 1,636 career NHL regular-season games between the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks.

He has recorded 1,509 points (420 goals, 1089 assists) in his career while adding 133 points (31 goals, 102 assists) in 179 playoff games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2020.