Many Ontario employers now need 'electronic monitoring' policies. Here's what that means for workers

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear

Russian forces strafed Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday, a day after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in what the UN human rights office described as a "particularly shocking" attack that could amount to war crimes.

A man carries a bucket of water to extinguish the remains of a fire in the remains of a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war

The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia's war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic.

Japan, Canada to formally begin intelligence sharing talks

Japan and Canada agreed to formally start talks toward signing a military intelligence information sharing accord as their foreign ministers on Tuesday adopted an action plan to strengthen cooperation on defense, economic security and other areas amid growing threats from China and Russia.

Ukraine war may be 'blessing' for climate: UN weather chief

The head of the UN weather agency says the war in Ukraine 'may be seen as a blessing' from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies over the longer term -- even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton