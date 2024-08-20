TORONTO
Toronto

    • Manager of Toronto-area hockey team charged with fraud

     A manager of a Toronto area hockey league has been charged after allegedly embezzling team funds over the course of the 2023-2024 season.

    On Tuesday, the Financial Crimes Unit of Durham Regional Police Service said it had concluded an investigation into allegations of fraudulent spending within the North Durham Minor Hockey Association team. Investigators alleged the suspect, who is the team manager, embezzled funds intended for team expenses.

    As a result, 42-year-old Jennifer Henry, a resident of Port Perry, Ont, has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000. The accused has been released on an undertaking. The charge has not been tested in court.

    Investigators are asking witnesses, or potential victims, to contact D/Cst. Reeves at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5241.

