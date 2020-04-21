TORONTO -- York Regional Police say they have charged a man who allegedly intentionally coughed on money and threatened a Markham, Ont. convenience store worker on Easter Sunday.

The incident took place at a store near Highway 7 and Ninth Line when a man was completing a transaction and the cashier asked him to stand back from the counter to maintain physical distance, according to police.

That’s when police allege that the man became upset with the request and intentionally coughed on the money before throwing it onto the counter.

“He then told the employee he hoped he would get COVID and laughed while exiting the store,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday morning.

CTV News Toronto spoke with the 17-year-old cashier about the incident last week.

Matthew Vega said that he put the coins in a separate section of the register and called his boss, who reported the incident to police.

“At the moment, I was disgusted, astonished that there was this level of ridiculousness,” Vega said.

On Monday police charged 39-year-old Ryan Sanders of Markham with one count of mischief in connection with the incident.

Vega said that he has seen an incredible outpouring of support following the incident.

“I was grateful. I was grateful at the speed at which the person was arrested,” Vega told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday.

“I’m thankful for the entire Markham community, including York Regional Police for coming together.”

Sanders is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court room on August 7.

With files from Beth Macdonell