    • Man wanted for murder in deaths of 2 relatives may be in Mississauga: police

    Peel police say a 33-year-old man wanted in the deaths of his female relatives in Etobicoke may be in Mississauga.

    In a post on social media Thursday, police said Joseph Ayala could be in the area of Dixie Road and Lakeshore Road East.

    They did not disclose when he was seen there but said officers are currently in the area looking for him.

    Ayala is wanted for two counts of second-degree murder after two women, aged 82 and 60, were found dead inside a house on Silvercrest Avenue nearly a week ago.

    Police said the victims were Ayala’s relatives. They have not been identified, but neighbours told CTV News Toronto that Ayala lived at home with his grandmother and mother.

    Police describe Ayala as five-foot-eleven with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

    Police said he is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should contact 911 immediately.

