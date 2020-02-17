TORONTO -- A man is wanted for attempted murder after a woman was violently attacked in her Toronto home last week.

Authorities were called to a home in the Weston Road and Oak Street area around 1:30 p.m. on Friday after a man allegedly broke into an apartment and attacked a woman.

Police said that after the attack the man allegedly fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim and suspect are known to each other, police said.

Samuel Smith, 24, is wanted for a number of charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and threatening death.

Smith is described as being six-foot-two-inches tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds, has short black hair, brown eyes and has a scar on his left cheek.

Police are warning residents not to approach Smith and to immediately call 911 if he is spotted.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.