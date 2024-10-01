Man wanted for allegedly assaulting, threatening victim in Toronto’s east end

Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened a victim inside a residence in the city’s east end on Monday morning.

The incident happened near Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at about 7:14 a.m.

Investigators say that the suspect and the victim were inside a home when he allegedly assaulted and threatened the victim.

A media officer confirmed to CP24.com that the victim and suspect are “known to each other.”

Terrence Allen, 57, of Toronto, is wanted for assault cause bodily harm, assault – choking, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, and utter threats cause death.

He is described as six feet tall with a medium build, short grey hair, a grey beard, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.