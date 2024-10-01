Man wanted for allegedly assaulting, threatening victim in Toronto’s east end
Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened a victim inside a residence in the city’s east end on Monday morning.
The incident happened near Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road.
Toronto police said they were called to that area at about 7:14 a.m.
Investigators say that the suspect and the victim were inside a home when he allegedly assaulted and threatened the victim.
A media officer confirmed to CP24.com that the victim and suspect are “known to each other.”
Terrence Allen, 57, of Toronto, is wanted for assault cause bodily harm, assault – choking, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, and utter threats cause death.
He is described as six feet tall with a medium build, short grey hair, a grey beard, and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
BREAKING Iran fires dozens of missiles into Israel as retaliation for killing of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders
Iran said it fired dozens of missiles into Israel on Tuesday, a sharp escalation of the monthslong conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas.
Canada to impose 25 per cent surtax on select Chinese-made steel and aluminum products
Canada will be imposing a 25 per cent surtax on select imports of steel and aluminum from China, after unveiling its final list of impacted products on Tuesday.
At least 6 dead in suspected terror attack in Tel Aviv
At least six people were killed and nine wounded in a suspected shooting and stabbing terror attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli police said.
Protection against RSV coming soon for all infants in Ontario, Quebec, Nunavut
This fall and winter, Ontario, Quebec and Nunavut will offer the newer monoclonal antibody nirsevimab — approved by Health Canada in the spring of 2023 — to all babies going through their first RSV season.
Hoggard takes stand in sex assault trial, denies that he raped complainant
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard denies that he raped the woman who is accusing him of sexual assault, or that he touched her sexually in any way without her consent.
Boris Johnson claims in memoir Queen Elizabeth II had bone cancer
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has controversially broken royal protocol and claimed in his upcoming memoir that Queen Elizabeth II was suffering from bone cancer before her death.
John Amos, patriarch on 'Good Times' and an Emmy nominee for the blockbuster 'Roots,' dies at 84
John Amos, who starred as the family patriarch on the hit 1970s sitcom 'Good Times' and earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the seminal 1977 miniseries 'Roots,' has died. He was 84.
W5 Investigates Riding Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death': A migrant lifeline and a death trap
In the second part of a five-part series, W5's Avery Haines follows the journeys of migrants who risk life and limb to ride atop Mexican freight trains, desperate to avoid narco territory as they make their way towards the U.S. border.
Minimum wage in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, P.E.I. increases
The minimum wage in four provinces is going up today.
Quebec premier floats idea of 'waiting zones' in Canada for asylum seekers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his government has asked Ottawa to set up "waiting zones" for asylum seekers, as is the practice in France.
Northvolt: Charette 'not the man for the job'
The official opposition maintains that Environment Minister Benoit Charette is not the right man for the job, while its officials are denouncing political interference in the Northvolt project.
3 design concepts unveiled for new Alexandra Bridge connecting Ottawa-Gatineau
Three design concepts have been unveiled to replace the aging Alexandra Bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau over the Ottawa River.
-
Youth suffers life-threatening injuries in Carling Avenue e-scooter crash
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a crash between a vehicle and an e-scooter that left a youth with serious injuries on Monday morning.
NCC wraps up decommissioning work on 24 Sussex Drive
The abatement and decommissioning work at 24 Sussex Drive is complete, as the National Capital Commission awaits a decision by the federal government on the future of the official residence of the prime minister.
Four adults perished in fatal New Liskeard fire, police say
As the investigation continues into the fatal northern Ontario house fire that killed four people on the evening of Sept. 19, police have released some details about the victims.
Family that lost newborn son launches fundraiser to purchase a cuddle cot for North Bay hospital
A West Nipissing family whose son died minutes after he was born is raising money to buy comfort care equipment for families grieving the loss of a newborn child.
Ontario farmers raise concerns of dwindling farmland at rural expo
Farmers from Wilmot, Ont. have taken their land assembly protest to Premier Doug Ford.
-
Charges upgraded after fatal hit-and-run in Guelph
Police said a woman, identified by friends and family as Susan Bard, was riding southbound when she was hit by the driver of a Ford sedan.
Ontario's minimum wage increases to $17.20 today
Those earning minimum wage in Ontario will now make more money per hour. The annual wage increase is tied to inflation and jumps to $17.20 per hour on Tuesday, marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous rate of $16.55 per hour.
‘We could functionally end homelessness’: High hopes for St. Thomas Hart Hub application
A group of healthcare providers and social agencies in St. Thomas has come together to apply for a provincial HART Hub location.
-
Leaves of absence announced at TVDSB
Some officials with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have been placed on leave while an operational review is being conducted. Staff were notified of the leaves in an e-mail from Interim Director of Education Bill Tucker.
-
Fatal ATV crash in Thames Centre
Emergency crews were called to a private property on Evelyn Drive in Thames Centre just after midnight on Tuesday.
Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation to benefit from Caesars Windsor concerts
Caesars Windsor Cares has selected the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation as the beneficiary of this year’s Concerts for a Cure campaign.
-
Woman allegedly burns bystander with lighter during fight
Chatham-Kent police say a woman has been charged with assault after burning a bystander with a lighter during a dispute.
-
$11,000 seized at Ambassador Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $11,000 US from an inbound American citizen at the Ambassador Bridge.
Community mourns Midland, Ont. man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
-
Criminal charges laid against man accused of seriously injuring police officer
A 39-year-old man of no fixed address accused of seriously injuring a Barrie police officer is facing several criminal charges.
Trial begins for former Canadian Forces Snowbirds pilot accused of sexual assault
The trial of a former Canadian Forces Snowbirds pilot accused of sexual assault got underway Tuesday morning.
Crash on Manitoba highway sends one person to hospital
A crash on Manitoba highway has sent one person to hospital in serious condition on Tuesday.
-
Minimum wage to increase in Manitoba
Minimum wage is set to increase on Tuesday in Manitoba.
-
Multiple women groped in similar sexual assaults: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating several similar sexual assault reports where an unknown man groped women before running away.
N.B. PC candidate under fire for comparing Policy 713 to Canadian residential schools
A Progressive Conservative candidate in New Brunswick’s upcoming election is under fire Tuesday morning for a Facebook post she made on Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended until at least mid-October: NFL
Northumberland Ferries Limited says ferry service between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island won’t resume for at least another two weeks as both vessels continue to undergo repairs.
-
Frost advisories in effect across New Brunswick
Environment Canada has issued frost advisories for much of New Brunswick.
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Stranded hunter rescued by police near Wandering River
Officers from the Boyle RCMP detachment helped a stranded hunter get to safety on the weekend.
-
St. Paul RCMP are looking for a group of five people they believe are responsible for an attack on a man earlier this year.
Calgary-area gas well explosion injures 5 workers, 3 critically
The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) says safeguards have been put in place at a gas well fire north of the town of Cochrane.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now (October 2024)
Calgary five most expensive homes for sale as of Oct. 1, 2024.
-
Police investigate suspicious death in Cityscape
Police are investigating a suspicious death in Cityscape, Calgary's third such death over the long weekend.
Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Here's how many tickets were issued from Regina police's recent traffic blitz
Hundreds of tickets were handed out in and around Regina last week as a result of a two-day traffic blitz.
-
Sask. voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
Election season officially underway in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan residents will vote for their next provincial government on Oct. 28.
-
Sask. voter intention, leader familiarity, key issues: Here's a recap of CTV's pre-election season polling
Exclusive polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix outlines what preferences voters have, if they’re familiar with the party leaders and what issues matter most as Saskatchewan enters into the 2024 provincial election campaign.
Economy, crime, schools and health top the list of Saskatchewan election campaign promises
The Saskatchewan election campaign is underway, with voting day on Oct. 28. Here's a look at key issues and party promises:
NDP promises more travel supports, protections for serious illness on campaign trail
David Eby promised to expand financial supports and job protections for sick British Columbians if he wins this month's provincial election, throwing barbs at his main opponent in the process.
-
Youth arrested after 'conflict between protesters' at Vancouver Art Gallery
Vancouver police say they have arrested a youth after "a conflict between protesters" outside the Vancouver Art Gallery Sunday night.
-
Trial for accused in Nijjar murder adjourned for fifth time
The trial for the four Indian nationals accused of murdering Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was adjourned yet again Tuesday.
Victoria police seek witnesses after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Police in Victoria are searching for witnesses and video evidence after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night.
-
B.C. parties express support for new patient tower at Nanaimo hospital
All three major B.C. political parties have expressed support for building a new patient tower at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, which has long been requested by health-care advocates and doctors.
-
B.C. NDP announce health initiatives, Greens to unveil election platform
The same day British Columbia's Green Party is expected to roll out its complete election platform, NDP Leader David Eby has pledged pair of health-care initiatives.