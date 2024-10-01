TORONTO
Man wanted for allegedly assaulting, threatening victim in Toronto’s east end

Terrence Allen, 57, of Toronto, is wanted in an assault investigation. (TPS photo) Terrence Allen, 57, of Toronto, is wanted in an assault investigation. (TPS photo)
Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened a victim inside a residence in the city’s east end on Monday morning.

The incident happened near Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at about 7:14 a.m.

Investigators say that the suspect and the victim were inside a home when he allegedly assaulted and threatened the victim.

A media officer confirmed to CP24.com that the victim and suspect are “known to each other.”

Terrence Allen, 57, of Toronto, is wanted for assault cause bodily harm, assault – choking, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, and utter threats cause death.

He is described as six feet tall with a medium build, short grey hair, a grey beard, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

