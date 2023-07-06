Man wanted by police after allegedly stealing from Toronto condo storage unit

Police are searching for a man who they say stole from a storage unit in a Toronto condominium.

A release issued Thursday said that two suspects were seen entering a condominium parking garage in the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues.

Investigators allege they broke into storage rooms and bike lockers, and that each suspect stole a bike.

One of the suspects has been identified by police as 38-year-old James Hendy of Toronto.

He is wanted for one count of breaking and entering, one count of possession of a break-in instrument, one count of theft under $5,000, and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing, and that anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

