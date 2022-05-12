Man wanted after allegedly picking up child 'by the hair' in Toronto park

This man is wanted after a child was picked up by the hair in a Toronto park on May 11. (Toronto police) This man is wanted after a child was picked up by the hair in a Toronto park on May 11. (Toronto police)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton