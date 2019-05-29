

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 20s is fighting for his life in hospital after he was pinned between a garbage truck and a tree in the city’s York Mills neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of Yonge Street and York Mills Road at around 2 p.m.

Investigators with the Toronto police traffic services unit said a garbage truck, belonging to the City of Toronto, was reversing at the time of the collision.

Officers are working to determine if the truck had any technical defects and if the driver of the vehicle was properly licenced.

The male victim was taken from the scene to a trauma centre to be treated for his serious injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

No charges have been laid in connection with this investigation thus far.