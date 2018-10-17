

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 20-year-old man and a teenager are facing numerous firearm-related charges, as well as an attempted murder charge, after a shooting outside a Toronto Public Library in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood last month.

The incident occurred on Sept. 19 around 7 p.m. near the area of Finch Avenue West and Tobermory Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police said that the male victim was approached by a man and there was a verbal confrontation. Shortly after, a boy intervened and allegedly took out a handgun.

The boy shot the victim once in the chest and fled the area on foot, police allege.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said they seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a large quantity of marijuana while searching addresses associated with suspects wanted in connection with the shooting.

They also said they found “distinctive clothing worn at the time of the shooting.”

Police took two suspects into custody on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy and a suspect, police identify as Christopher Palmer, of Toronto, are facing a combined 26 charges, including attempted murder, possessing a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life, and aggravated assault.

Both suspects were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The boy cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.