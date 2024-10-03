TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man taken to hospital following shooting in Carleton Village

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
    Share

    Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Carleton Village that left a man injured Thursday night.

    Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Osler Street and Pelham Avenue, south of Davenport Road, around 6:15 p.m.

    Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    No suspect information has been released.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News