Man taken to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto

A man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after being shot outside of a building in St. James Town Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received a call for a shooting in the area of Bleecker and Howard streets, east of Sherbourne Street, shortly after 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said a man in his 20s was located with gunshot injuries. He was subsequently transported to a trauma centre.

Meanwhile, police said officers had located evidence of gunfire at the scene.

The suspect or suspects may have fled into the TTC subway system, police said. No description has been released.