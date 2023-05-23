Man suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan
A pedestrian in his 20s has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Tuesday evening.
York Regional Police say it happened at around 6:20 p.m. near Pine Valley Drive and Major MacKenzie Drive West.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police say.
Police are asking witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage at the time of the collision to come forward.
Major MacKenzie remains closed from Pine Valley to Islington Avenue while police investigate.
No public inquiry into foreign interference: Trudeau backs Johnston's 'public hearings' plan
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
How will migrants integrate into Canadian society? This 7-year program hopes to find out
As Canada looks to meet ambitious immigration targets, researchers from across the country are undertaking a multi-million dollar study of how migrants are integrating into Canadian society.
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
Watchdog to probe how military police handled case against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin
The military police watchdog is launching a probe into how investigators handled a historical sexual-assault allegation against a senior officer who was a central figure in Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Netflix to charge an additional US$8 month for password sharing in the U.S.
Netflix on Tuesday outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the U.S., its latest bid to reel in more subscribers to its video streaming service as its growth slows.
Craig Conroy named Calgary Flames general manager
The Calgary Flames promoted from within and have given former player Craig Conroy his first job as an NHL general manager.
Montreal
'Shocking to see': Video shows Quebec students giving Nazi salute during class
A mother says her daughter's school north of Montreal failed to act when students were filmed giving a Hitler salute while playing a Nazi marching song in the classroom.
Francois Legault meets Pierre Poilievre after 8 months
It took eight months after Pierre Poilievre won the Conservative leadership for him to meet with Quebec Premier Francois Legault. By comparison, Legault met with his predecessor, Erin O'Toole, only three weeks after his victory as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
London
Police investigate collision involving transport truck, van in south London, Ont.
A south London, Ont. intersection has reopened after a collision between a transport truck and a van on Tuesday afternoon.
'Late for dinner': G2 driver charged after stunt driving on route to Goderich
Huron County OPP weren’t buying one man's excuse when they recently stopped a G2 driver travelling 134 km/h while on the way to dinner in downtown Goderich, Ont.
12-year-old Windsor boy charged with assault after hockey fight in London, Ont.
A Windsor dad says he’s frustrated his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault after a fight during a hockey game in London, Ont.
Kitchener
Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are still ongoing after officers were dispatched to an unsanctioned fireworks display in Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.
'He’s missed by so many people': Nathan’s friend speaks up as the search for the vulnerable man continues
As the search for a vulnerable man enters its 12th day, a friend of his is speaking on-camera for the first time.
Crown and defence make final arguments as Kitchener murder trial comes to a close
Lawyers for both the defence and the Crown gave their closing arguments to the jury Tuesday as the second-degree murder trial of Ager Hasan comes to an end after five weeks.
Northern Ontario
Man awarded $3.28M after snowmobile trek from North Bay to Quebec ends in tragedy
A man who struck a snow-covered tree stump on a Quebec snowmobile trail has been awarded almost $3.3 million following a lengthy lawsuit.
Sudbury, Ont., police respond to 'noise' complaint, end up joining basketball game
It turns out that the sound of children playing outside is not a reason to make a police complaint.
Ottawa
Pembroke, Ont. residents reeling after long weekend double-homicide
Ontario Provincial Police say autopsies are being performed on the two people who were killed Monday in Pembroke, Ont. in a double homicide that has stunned the community.
Burning garbage debate set for city council
City Council is getting set to debate a motion Wednesday that could see staff look at technologies like incineration as a way to reduce garbage in landfill.
Ottawa airport excluded from expanded trusted-traveller program
The Ottawa International Airport is not included in Canada's expansion of a trusted-traveller program coming to six other cities next month.
Windsor
Wallaceburg in mourning: Community raises money to support families of triple fatal collision
Community members of the tight-knit town of Wallaceburg say the entire community is feeling the impact of the sudden death of three young people in a collision over the long weekend.
Windsor murder trial winding to a close after crown finishes examining accused
A three-month-long Windsor murder trial is nearing its conclusion after both the Crown and defence rested on calling additional evidence or witnesses at Superior Court Tuesday.
Deadline to open backyard pools in Windsor fast approaching
The cooler spring weather has delayed a backyard ritual.
Barrie
Purses containing $10K worth of rings snatched from Midland Dollarama
The OPP is seeking the community's help in identifying two individuals after a pair of purses were stolen from a staff lunchroom at the Huronia Mall in Midland.
Barrie man, 70, charged with possessing child pornography
Police in Barrie charged a 70-year-old man accused of accessing and possessing child pornography.
County of Simcoe advocates for electric vehicles
The County of Simcoe hosted an electric vehicle show to educate drivers about the benefits of transitioning to more environmentally friendly cars.
Atlantic
Weekly Nova Scotia COVID-19 reports ending, Health Protection Act order lifted
Nova Scotia is making changes to how COVID-19 is reported and managed in the province.
N.B. family physician seeks health-care solutions
A family doctor in Moncton, N.B., who is closing his family practice in a few weeks, is speaking out about challenges within the health-care system.
Man acquitted of N.S. sex assault because court couldn't identify suspect
A judge has acquitted a Halifax man charged in a 2018 sexual assault after concluding the accused couldn't be clearly identified as one of two rapists.
Calgary
Former Lougheed-era attorney general Jim Foster suggests criminal probe into Smith ethics breach
A former Alberta attorney general under Progressive Conservative premier Peter Lougheed is condemning Danielle Smith over her violation of Alberta's Conflict of Interest Act.
Protest over loss of large-scale Canada Day fireworks show in Calgary grows
A petition, created in response to a city planning committee's decision to cancel a large-scale fireworks show on Canada Day in Calgary, is gaining momentum.
Winnipeg
Premier Stefanson remains banned from speaking at Pride rally
Manitoba's premier will not be allowed to speak at this year's annual Pride rally, but says she will be walking in the parade.
Police searching for homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous
Winnipeg police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a homicide two weeks ago.
Dozens to speak against LGBTQ2S+ book banning in Brandon
A presentation to Brandon School Division trustees calling for the removal of books with LGBTQ2S+ content has caused an outcry in the community, with dozens prepared to speak against it Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
Still no rebuilding almost 2 years after Lytton wildfire
Nearly two years after the Village of Lytton was destroyed by fire, residents remain displaced and not a single building permit has been issued.
Komagata Maru Place: Downtown Vancouver street may get secondary name
Vancouver council will vote on a recommendation to give a street in the city a "secondary, honorary name" as part of a wider plan to redress the harm done by the Komagata Maru incident.
Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car, Lougheed Highway partially closed
A person is in hospital and a stretch of Lougheed Highway is closed after a vehicle struck a cyclist in Maple Ridge Tuesday morning, Ridge Meadows RCMP say.
Edmonton
Advance polls open for Alberta 2023 election
Advance polls open as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
Stranded man rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area charged
The man who had to be rescued from a northern Alberta evacuation area has been charged, RCMP said.