Man struck and killed on side of Toronto-bound QEW: OPP
CTV News Toronto Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 5:52AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 7, 2020 5:54AM EST
An OPP cruiser is seen in this 2009 file photo. (Dave Chidley/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A man is dead after he was struck by a car in an apparent failure to remain collision on the side of the Toronto-bound QEW near Beamsville early Tuesday morning.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said crews were called to the roadway just after 3 a.m. for a report of a collision.
He said a motorist broke down and pulled off to the shoulder.
When he got out of his car, he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.
The driver of that vehicle stopped for a time and then took off.
No suspect or suspect vehicle description was available.