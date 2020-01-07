A man is dead after he was struck by a car in an apparent failure to remain collision on the side of the Toronto-bound QEW near Beamsville early Tuesday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said crews were called to the roadway just after 3 a.m. for a report of a collision.

He said a motorist broke down and pulled off to the shoulder.

When he got out of his car, he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle stopped for a time and then took off.

No suspect or suspect vehicle description was available.