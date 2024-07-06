TORONTO
    • Man stabbed in downtown Toronto taken to hospital with serious injuries

    Police are on the scene of a stabbing in the area of John and Richmond Streets in downtown Toronto on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (CP24) Police are on the scene of a stabbing in the area of John and Richmond Streets in downtown Toronto on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (CP24)
    A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.

    Toronto police received a call for a stabbing at John and Richmond Streets, south of Queen Street West, at 6 p.m.

    Police said the victim was stabbed during an altercation. He ahas been taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police are looking for one suspect, who they described as a Black male, 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-eleven with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black shirt.

