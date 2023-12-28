Man speaks out after video of arrest at pro-Palestinian protest surfaces

Warning: This article includes details, video and images that some might find disturbing.

Adam Melanson, the man arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration earlier this month, is speaking out for the first time through a statement released by his lawyer.

On Dec. 10, at the Human Rights Include Palestinian Rights rally, Melanson’s arrest was caught on camera.

The video appears to show a police officer striking him while he’s pinned to the ground by two or three other officers. Then a fourth one comes in to restrain him further and appears to put his knee on Melanson’s neck. Toronto police deny the officer’s knee was ever on his neck.

The video viewed by CTV News does not show what happened leading up to the incident. The clip begins with Melanson already on the ground and surrounded by police officers.

Shane Martinez, Melanson’s lawyer, said in the statement, “the troubling use of force that officers displayed during the arrest is reflective of an increasing climate of intimidation towards Palestine solidarity activists in Toronto."

“Such conduct is irreconcilable with our freedoms of peaceful assembly and expression, and our right to security of person, all which are guaranteed by the Charter,” Martinez added.

A Toronto Police Service spokesperson told CTV News in a statement the officers involved were taking a man to the ground who, “a few seconds earlier,” attacked another officer from behind.

“The officers don’t know in that moment who he is, what his motivations are, or if he has any weapons in his hands, so they are using the force necessary to render the situation safe for themselves and everyone around them,” the statement reads.

“The guy is face down, motionless on the ground before the knee ever shows up,” said Gur Tsabar with Jews Say No To Genocide Coalition. “I think to most ordinary Canadians that’s going to feel like excessive force, that’s going to feel like police brutality.”

Former Toronto homicide detective Mark Mendelson told CTV News in an interview Toronto police do have access to all the officers’ body cameras so they have multiple angles, where as this video only shows one.

“Just because you’re on your stomach and there’s an officer holding you down, or two officers holding you down, people don’t like to get arrested and they tend to struggle,” said Mendelson, “and if he was not compliant with respect to say putting his arms behind his back that is sort of the struggle that we’re seeing as well.”

Melanson’s lawyer declined CTV News’ request for an interview. Martinez would also not confirm if they’ve launched a formal complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director but said they may explore that option. He said his client’s first court appearance is Jan. 25.