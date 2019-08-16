Man sought on nine counts of uttering threats arrested
Jose Lopes, 26, is shown in this handout photo. Lopes is wanted on nine counts of uttering threats. (Peel Regional Police)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 5:36AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 16, 2019 5:01PM EDT
Peel police say they have arrested a 26-year-old man who is accused of threatening multiple people with death and bodily harm over a two-day period earlier this week.
Police say that the threats were directed towards multiple victims between Wednesday and Thursday.
Jose Lopes, of an unknown address, is wanted on nine counts of uttering threats.
Investigators said he was arrested on Friday in Toronto.