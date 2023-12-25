TORONTO
Toronto

Man seriously injured in west Toronto stabbing, suspect outstanding

Toronto police

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing early Monday morning in Toronto’s west end.

The incident happened near Jane Street and Weston Road.

Toronto police said they were called to the area around 12:15 a.m.

At the scene, officers located a male in his 30s with stab wounds.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital via emergency run.

His injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening, police said.

A suspects is outstanding. Police have not provided any descriptive details for that individual.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News