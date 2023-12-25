Man seriously injured in west Toronto stabbing, suspect outstanding

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing early Monday morning in Toronto’s west end.

The incident happened near Jane Street and Weston Road.

Toronto police said they were called to the area around 12:15 a.m.

At the scene, officers located a male in his 30s with stab wounds.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital via emergency run.

His injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening, police said.

A suspects is outstanding. Police have not provided any descriptive details for that individual.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.