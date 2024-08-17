TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man seriously injured in Rexdale stabbing

    Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Rexdale on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Rexdale on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
    Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Rexdale Saturday night.

    Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. for a stabbing near Mount Olive and Silverstone drives, west of Martin Grove Road.

    When officers arrived, police said they located a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

    Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they transported one person to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

    Police said they do not have suspect information at this time.

