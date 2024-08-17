Man seriously injured in Rexdale stabbing

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Rexdale Saturday night.

Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. for a stabbing near Mount Olive and Silverstone drives, west of Martin Grove Road.

When officers arrived, police said they located a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they transported one person to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said they do not have suspect information at this time.