    • Man seriously injured after stabbing in Etobicoke: police

    A man is seriously injured following a stabbing in Etobicoke Monday night, police say. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) A man is seriously injured following a stabbing in Etobicoke Monday night, police say. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
    A man is seriously injured following a stabbing in Etobicoke Monday night, police say.

    Toronto police said it happened shortly before 7:40 p.m., in the area of Dundas Street West and Mabelle Avenue, located just west of Islington Avenue.

    Paramedics said they brought a man in his 40s to a local trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition.

    Officers brought a man into custody and recovered a knife.

    No other details about the suspect were provided.

