Man seriously injured after shots fired downtown
Police respond to a shooting on Charles Street Monday March 19, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 6:00AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 19, 2018 9:08AM EDT
A 31-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting downtown.
Multiple shots were heard on Charles Street, between Yonge and Balmutto streets at around 4:30 a.m.
Toronto police said an argument took place prior to the shooting.
A group of people were seen fleeing the area in multiple vehicles after shots were fired, police said.
Police said there is no suspect information so far.