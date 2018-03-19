

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 31-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting downtown.

Multiple shots were heard on Charles Street, between Yonge and Balmutto streets at around 4:30 a.m.

Toronto police said an argument took place prior to the shooting.

A group of people were seen fleeing the area in multiple vehicles after shots were fired, police said.

Police said there is no suspect information so far.