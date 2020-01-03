TORONTO -- A man has been seriously injured after a stabbing in downtown Toronto Friday afternoon.

Police said two men were involved in a confrontation in the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street West.

One of the men had slashed the other man in the face, resulting in a serious wound, police said.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was wearing a dark green coat with fur and had a hood up, dark blue jeans, black shoes with black soles, police said.

Police are investigating.