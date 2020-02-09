A man in his early 20s is in serious but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s Entertainment District early on Sunday morning.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to the corner of King and Portland streets, sometime after 3:45 a.m. for reports of a stabbing after a fight occurred in the area.

A staff sergeant with 52 Division said a fight occurred between several people, with no one realizing a man had been stabbed until after it was over.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police said no suspect information was available.