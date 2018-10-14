

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is in hospital this morning following a stabbing in Carleton Village.

The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. in the area of Osler Street and Pelham Park Gardens, near Davenport Road and Old Weston Road.

Paramedics say a male in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are believed to be serious.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.