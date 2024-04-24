Man rushed to trauma centre after motorcycle, pickup truck collide in Etobicoke

TORONTO
    A motorcyclist has been taken to a local trauma centre following a collision in Etobicoke, paramedics say.

    The crash happened early Wednesday morning in the area of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

    Police said a motorcycle and pickup truck collided in the area and the driver of the motorcycle, believed to be a man in his 40s, was rushed to hospital for treatment.

    His injuries are serious but not life-threatening, according to paramedics.

    The southbound lanes of Martin Grove Road are closed at Richgrove Drive, the westbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue are closed at Lloyd Manor Road, and the northbound lanes of Martin Grove Road are shut down at Nottinghill Gate/ Winterton Drive.

    Police are urging motorists to avoid the area. 

