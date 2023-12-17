Man rushed to the hospital following single-vehicle collision near Woodbine Casino

A man has been rushed to the hospital following a single-vehicle collision near Woodbine Casino on Sunday night.

The crash happened near Highway 27 and Nearctic Drive, which is south of Rexdale Boulevard.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 9:15 p.m.

Firefighters and paramedics also in attended the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital via emergency run, police said.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they transported one adult male to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threating, injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic services at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.