TORONTO -- A man was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries after being shot through a door in Brampton on Christmas Eve.

Police received a call about the shooting at 5:48 p.m. and responded to the area of Hubbell Road and Rivermont Road.

According to police, the man was in a residence when somebody fired a shot through the front door.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said the victim, believed to be in his 30s, was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police later said he was in stable condition.

It’s not yet clear whether the man was targeted.

Officers are canvassing the area for more information. No suspect information is available so far, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video surveillance footage from the area to contact police.